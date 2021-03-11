Attack on Mamata: TMC Delegation to Meet EC on 12 March

A delegation of leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), comprising MP Derek O'Brien, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee, on Thursday, 11 March, visited the Election Commission office in Kolkata to file a complaint over the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday, reported ANI.

A TMC Parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to meet the EC in Delhi on Friday, 12 March, over the incident. Six MPs from both Houses are on their way to the national capital. The Election Commission of India had sought a report on the incident.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday.

‘Deep Rooted Conspiracy’: TMC

Speaking to the media after meeting the poll body on Thursday, O’Brien said, “Those responsible for this heinous incident need to be brought to book. It was in such poor taste that within 30 minutes, there were other kinds of statements. We condemn those statements. Talk to doctors and see what happened.”

Meanwhile, Chatterjee said that the EC has to take responsibility for the attack on Mamata Banerjee and alleged that the poll body is acting on the orders of the BJP, reported PTI.

In a letter submitted to the EC, the party insinuated a link between the removal of the erstwhile DGP and the “brazen” attack, and alleged that it was “deep rooted conspiracy to take the life of our Chairperson.”

Spreading Lies About Attack: BJP

Meanwhile, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also met EC officials in Kolkata to complain against Mamata’s accusation and seek a probe.

According to a report by NDTV, the BJP said it would lodge a complaint with the polls body that she's "spreading lies about attack for politics".

"We will ask for a high level probe into the attack, how it happened, who was responsible...We will also demand that local police officers be suspended since this happened on their watch," Bengal BJP vice president Pratap Banerjee told NDTV.

In their letter to the poll body, BJP has called the breach of security “alarming” and demanded that the video footage of the incident be made public to “clear the air.”

What Happened to Mamata?

The doctor who is treating her has said that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder and will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," the CM had said right after the incident, adding that no local police was present at the spot when the incident took place, and called it a “conspiracy”.

Photos have emerged of the CM lying in a hospital bed, her leg in a cast.

The police have registered a case over the attack, following a complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian, PTI reported.

The alleged attack comes just a few days before the eight-phase elections in West Bengal, starting 27 March.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV.)

