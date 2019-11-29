'Attack on my dignity': Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha on Rahul's terrorist remark

Amid blustering attack by the Opposition over her statement over father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on November 29 tendered apology in the house. But she also slammed Congress' Rahul Gandhi over calling her a 'terrorist,' Thakur said, "A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court." Recently, Rahul Gandhi slammed Pragya Thakur on praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Godse in Lok Sabha, he took to twitter and wrote, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament."