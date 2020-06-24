Attack on Amit Shah Bihar Convoy? Clip Shows Nitish Kumar Carcade

A video of a convoy being attacked in a village with bricks and bats is being falsely shared as an attack on Home Minister Amit Shah's carcade in Bihar.
But we found that this is actually a video from January 2018 when a convoy carrying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked in Buxar.
CLAIM
The over two-minute long video shows a crowd pelting bricks as the convoy drives past. A police vehicle can be seen having run into a ditch and one cop who emerges from the car also appears to be injured. Chaos ensues after this and a number of cops can be seen chasing the people who attacked the convoy with sticks.
The Quint received a request from a reader on its WhatsApp helpline number to verify the video.
We also found the video being shared on Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
On watching the video carefully, we found that the vehicle that can be seen run into the ditch bore a numberplate which read ‘BR 11T’. We ran a search for this and found that this registration number belongs to Purnia, Bihar. This proves that the video indeed shows an incident in Bihar.
Next, using keywords, we ran a search for news reports about stone-pelting incidents in Purnia, Bihar. This took us to a news video by an outlet called OneIndia Hindi which carried visuals similar to the one in the viral video. According to the video, which carried ANI visuals, and had been uploaded on 12 January 2018, it showed Nitish Kumar’s convoy being attacked in Buxar.
Using this as a clue, we ran a search for reports about stone-pelting on a Nitish Kumar convoy in Buxar. This took us to the original video uploaded by ANI which carried visuals similar to the viral video. The description of the video said that the incident had taken place in Nandan, Buxar on Friday and that two security personnel had been injured in the attack, though the CM had not been hurt.
We also came across other news reports which said that the incident had happened during his "Vikas Samiksha Yatra" in January 2018, during which he was on a statewide tour to assess the status of the government’s development schemes.
According to an NDTV report, people of the village wanted the chief minister to visit the Dalit settlement which led to a disagreement followed by stone pelting. The Hindu reported that some villagers pelted stones and bricks at the convoy when it did not stop at a Dalit hamlet.
Further, on searching some more, we came across a news report by News18 which carried a screenshot of the viral video. On searching for the video with News18, we found the same full length video.
WATCH: While Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was on his way to a village in Buxar, some villagers started pelting stones on the CM's convoy.Posted by News18 on Saturday, January 13, 2018
Uploaded on 13 January 2018, it clearly shows that the viral video being shared as that of an Amit Shah carcade being attacked is actually an old video of an attack on Bihar CM’s Nitish Kumar’s convoy.
It may be noted here that Amit Shah has not held a rally in Bihar in person of late, apart from the virtual rally on 7 June 2020 ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.
