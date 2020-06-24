Attack on Amit Shah Bihar Convoy? Clip Shows Nitish Kumar Carcade

A video of a convoy being attacked in a village with bricks and bats is being falsely shared as an attack on Home Minister Amit Shah's carcade in Bihar.

But we found that this is actually a video from January 2018 when a convoy carrying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked in Buxar.

CLAIM

The over two-minute long video shows a crowd pelting bricks as the convoy drives past. A police vehicle can be seen having run into a ditch and one cop who emerges from the car also appears to be injured. Chaos ensues after this and a number of cops can be seen chasing the people who attacked the convoy with sticks.

The Quint received a request from a reader on its WhatsApp helpline number to verify the video.

We also found the video being shared on Facebook with the same claim.

