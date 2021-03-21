ATS Arrests Bookie, Cop in Connection With Mansukh Hiren’s Death

Two people were arrested on Sunday, 21 March, by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Naresh Dhare, a 31 year old bookie, and Vinayak Shinde a 55-year-old suspended constable, who is presently on parole, were detained earlier on Sunday morning, and subsequently arrested.



Sources have said that the duo will be produced before a Thane court on Sunday afternoon.

More Details

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was found dead in a creek on 5 March.

Hiren’s car had been stolen from him just days before being discovered outside Antilla, on 25 February.

Background

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, 20 March, took over the case.

A formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been issued to the NIA in this regard, sources told The Quint. The case was so far being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Earlier on 8 March, the NIA had only taken over the case of explosives being discovered outside Antilia, which is being probed separately.

While former police officer Sachin Vaze had been arrested in the explosives case by the NIA, his alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiren’s death was still being probed by the ATS.

