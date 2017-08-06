UP ATS arrests Bangladeshi terrorist linked to Ansarullah Bangla Team

Uttar Pradesh policemen today arrested a Bangladeshi national suspected to be a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a militant outfit.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad today placed under arrest a man suspected of being a Bangladeshi terrorist, news agency ANI reported.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately available, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar area. Officials released his photo with ANI further reporting that he is believed to be associated with the Ansarullah Bangla Team organisation and is suspected of arranging fake identification documnets for others.

The Ansarullah Bangla Team is a Bangladeshi militant outfit that is believed to be behind, among other crimes, the series of attacks and murders targeting atheist bloggers in Bangladesh.

