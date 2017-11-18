ATP Finals: All Four Semi-final Spots Taken Up in London

So you have Roger Federer up against David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov taking on Jack Sock.

New Delhi: Action at the prestigious ATP Finals in London is hotting up as we are almost towards the end of the fifth most important tournament in the sport. We have the four semi-final spots in the competition decided and there is a mixed bag in terms of the expected and the unexpected. So you have Roger Federer up against David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov taking on Jack Sock.

Dimitrov steamrolled Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour to remain undefeated at the ATP Finals and give himself a further dose of confidence heading into this weekend’s action.

Earlier Friday, Goffin booked a spot in the last four of the ATP Finals with an easy 6-4, 6-1 victory here Friday afternoon over fourth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Goffin will square off in Saturday’s first semi-final against Swiss six-time champion and world No. 2 Federer, who was the top finisher in Group Boris Becker.

Federer and Dimitrov are the only two semi-finalists to reach that stage without dropping a match. The Swiss has lost two sets and 36 games through three matches, while the Bulgarian has lost just one set and only 19 games. (With additional inputs from PTI)