ATP Finals: Federer to take on Goffin in semis

London [U.K], November 18 (ANI): Roger Federer, the nineteen-time Grand Slam champion, will aim to book his place in the final match of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals when he crosses swords with David Goffin of Belgium here on Saturday.

Federer, who topped the Boris Becker group with a 3-0 sweep, has remained unbeaten in his last six meetings against Goffin, including a 6-1, 6-2 win in Basel just a few months ago.

Earlier, the Swiss tennis maestro became the first man to reach the last-four at the O2 Arena after seeing off 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-1 in his last round-robin clash that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

Federer, who stays on course for his seventh end-of-season crown, has been in magnificent form throughout the year, losing on just four occasions and only once to a top-10 ranked player on his way to winning two Grand Slams titles at the Wimbledon and Australian Open this year.

The world number two also has a good history in the season-ending event with streak of 14 consecutive appearances, only missing last year due to injury. He has converted six of his 14 appearances to wins.(ANI)