Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad': PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ and interact with women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on 12th August 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. During the event, a compendium of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country, along with a handbook on universalization of farm livelihoods will also be released by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister will also release capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs. 1625 Crore to over 4 lakh SHGs. In addition, he will release Rs. 25 crore as seed money for 7500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs. 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the Mission.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh; Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras; Ministers of State-Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste; MoS – Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil and MoS – Ministry of Food Processing Industry, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, will also be present on the occasion. Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention to Resolve State's Long Pending Boundary Dispute.

About DAY-NRLM

DAY-NRLM aims at mobilizing rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life.

Most of Mission’s interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs) – Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Banking Correspondent Sakhis etc. The Mission is also working on empowering the SHG women through awareness generation and behaviour change communication on issues like domestic violence, women’s education and other gender related concerns, nutrition, sanitation, health etc.