Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Maharashtra Governor calls upon universities to work for success of 'Bamboo Mission'

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, on Saturday urged state universities to work for the success of the "Bamboo Mission" to realise the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

According to an official release, Koshyari asked university teachers to go beyond classroom teaching and give their contribution to the society.

Addressing a webinar on mass plantation drive for "Bamboo Mission," the Governor said bamboo is an important commodity for the empowerment of rural and tribal communities through self-employment. He asked universities to make Bamboo Mission their own mission and work for its success.

The Governor was addressing a two-day international webinar through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan, Panaji, Goa on Saturday. The webinar was organised by the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon.

Stressing that Bamboo requires the minimum cost of cultivation, grows rapidly, provides fodder and stops soil erosion, he said the baskets, furniture, jewellery, rakhis and other utility articles made from bamboo have become fashionable all over the world and appealed to the volunteers of National Service Schemes (NSS) to reach out to villagers and encourage them to undertake the cultivation of bamboo and also help them in the marketing of bamboo products.

Governor Koshyari said that the 450-year-old Raj Bhavan at Panaji, Goa has made extensive use of bamboo, adding that he has instructed his office to purchase bamboo furniture for the new building being constructed at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (ANI)

