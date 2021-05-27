ATMA 2021: AIMS releases admit card for 30 May exam at atmaaims.com; steps to download hall ticket

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for ATMA 2021 May session exam on the official website atmaaims.com. Registered candidates can visit the site to download their hall ticket by entering their Personal Identification Number (PID) and password.

The examination will be held on 30 May.

A mock/dry run is scheduled to take place on 28 May from 10 am and 5 pm for 45 minutes.

It is compulsory for candidates to take part in the mock or dry test before the actual exam so that applicants can get familiarised with the system and the method of examination. Candidates who do not appear for the mock or dry test will not be entitled to the actual live test on the said date.

Applicants can follow these steps to download the admit card:>Step 1: Go to the official website, atmaaims.com >Step 2: Search and click on 'Login for candidates' link that appears on the homepage >Step 3: Soon after clicking, a new page will open. Select the exam date (from the drop-down menu). Then, enter PID and password to log in >Step 4: After logging in, the ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the screen >Step 5: Download the hall ticket or take a printout for future use (if required)

It is to be noted that, during the live examination on 30 May, any attempt of malpractice/cheating (through phones or any social media channels) will lead to disqualification of the candidate. A legal action would also be initated against the the candidate.

The ATMA is a national-level entrance examination that is conducted three times a year by AIMS.

