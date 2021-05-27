ATMA 2021 Admit Cards Released, Check How to Download

The admit card of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) for the May session has been released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) recently. The candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website. The candidates have to enter their ID and password on the candidate login section of the website to download their admit card. The candidates have to take mock test on May 28, while the ATMA 2021 examination will be conducted on May 30.

ATMA 2021: How to download admit card?

Step1: Visit the official website of AIMS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidates Login’

Step 3: A new page will open up on your screen. Select the examination date, enter your ID and password

Step 4: Your ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download your admit card and take its printout for future use

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination and is conducted three times in a year by AIMS. Using ATMA score, a total of 524 participating B-Schools, other than IIMs, grants admissions to candidates in MBA or PGDM courses.

The mandatory mock test or a dry run is scheduled two days before the final test date. It will be conducted on May 28 between 10 am and 5 pm. The candidates will not be allowed to give the final test if they don’t take the mock run. All the candidates will be able to check the details of the mock test after login into the their portal and print the e-admit card.

The final ATMA 2021 will be held in Al and Live Human proctored home mode on May 30. For the examination, candidates have been asked to use a laptop with a webcam with good uninterrupted internet connectivity (Wi-Fi with Minimum 1 MBPS speed.)

Candidates will be disqualified from ATMA and legal action, in case they use mobile phones or any social media channels.

