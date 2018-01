Ranchi, Jan 20 (IANS) A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM containing Rs 5 lakh cash caught fire and was gutted in Jharkhand's Khuti district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the ATM situated at Bhagat Singh roundabout caught fire due to short circuit.

The fire was noticed around 5 a.m. and it could be extinguished only after two hours.

Police have started a probe and are trying to find out whether there was any ulterior motive in the fire incident.

--IANS

ns/rn