An ATM dispenses fake, torn notes in Kanpur, complaints registered

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of State Bank of India dispensed fake notes of Rs 2000 denomination in Kanpur. A complaint was registered by a person who tried to withdraw Rs 25,000 out of which a currency note worth Rs 2000 was fake. The complainant said, "I took out one currency note worth Rs 2000 denomination which was fake and six-seven others were torn. I had to give this money very urgently but now I had to face lot of problems." As of now, the police have sealed the ATM.