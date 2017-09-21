Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium named as venue for 2019 Champions League

Madrid, Sep 21 (IANS) Spanish football club Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was named the venue for the 2019 Champions League final by UEFA, the governing body of European football.

The 68,000 capacity stadium, which hosted its first game last Saturday, was chosen over Baku on Wednesday, which will be the venue for the 2019 Europa League final, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be eighth time that the Champions League final (or that of the European Cup) has been celebrated in Spain after Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium hosted the 2010 final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid tweeted that it was "an honor for all Atletico fans," that their new home was been chosen as the venue for what will be the most important game of the season.

--IANS

sam/vm