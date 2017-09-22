Atletico's Koke thrilled with return of Diego Costa

Madrid, Sep 22 (IANS) Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke Resurreccion said that he was delighted to be welcoming back striker Diego Costa to the capital football club after the Spanish international's three years at Chelsea.

Chelsea and Atletico announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement for the Brazilian-born Spaniard to rejoin his former team in a transfer deal worth $74 million, reports Efe.

"I am always glad when an important player joins the group to help us to improve," Koke said during a promotional event on Thursday.

"I had a special link with Diego. Every time I had the ball, I knew his next move, and he knew that I was going to give it to him, virtually every pass was a goal," he added.

Koke noted that Costa was a major contributor during his previous spell with Atletico, helping the club win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

"He is very, very important in the soccer world. He will join (the team) in January. He knows there are great players in the team. There is plenty of competition. He will have to earn a place. We are having a great season and it is good that Diego comes to make us better," Koke said.

At the same event, Koke's teammate Angel Correa said that the return of Costa would push the rest of the squad to do their best.

"I try to keep improving and making the most of every minute I play to do my best. Without a doubt, the arrival of Diego will push all the forwards to the limit and this is good for the team," Correa said.

--IANS

pur/bg