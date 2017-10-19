Atletico struggle as Barca, PSG, United keep winning

Madrid, Oct 19 (IANS) Atletico Madrid remain winless in the 2017-18 Champions League group stage after drawing 0-0 with Qarabag while Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United each moved closer to clinching berths in the round of 16.

With just two points after three matches, Atletico sit third in Group C, but they can still advance if they win all three remaining games, reports Efe.

Atlético were flat in Baku against a Qarabag squad determined to make up in enthusiasm what they lacked in quality.

Even enjoying a one-man advantage for the final 16 minutes after the referee unjustly sent off Qarabag's Dino Ndlovu for diving was not enough for Atletico to produce a goal, though they could derive some comfort from the result of the clash between Chelsea and Roma.

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead on goals by David Luiz and Eden Hazard before conceding three to Roma. A brace from Edin Dzeko and a solo strike by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Hazard scored again in the 75th minute to salvage a draw for the hosts, who lead Group C with seven points, two more than Roma.

Barcelona consolidated their control of Group D with a 3-1 victory over last-place Olympiakos, who were unable to take advantage of the hosts' playing more than half the game down a man thanks to Gerard Pique's expulsion in the 42nd minute.

Barça were already up 1-0 by that point, the result of an own goal by Olympiakos' Dimitris Nikolaou.

The second half saw Lionel Messi score his 100th Champions League goal -- only Cristiano Ronaldo has more -- and Lucas Digne contribute another to rub salt in the wounds of Olympiakos, who have yet to earn a point.

With nine points, Barcelona have a three-point edge over Juventus, who climbed to six points Wednesday, coming from behind in Turin to defeat Sporting Lisbon 2-1.

Mario Mandzukic got the winner for Juve in the 84th minute.

In Group B, Paris Saint-Germain beat Anderlecht 4-0 to stay perfect. Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe put the visitors ahead 1-0 with a strike in the third minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the lead before the break and Neymar and Angel Di Maria completed the rout in the second half.

PSG have yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Bayern Munich defeated Celtic 3-0 to increase to six points and second place in Group B, three points ahead of the Scottish club.

Making their first Champions League appearance since Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager, Bayern made quick work of Celtic, building a 2-0 lead by the half-hour mark on goals by Thomas Müller and Josuha Kimmich.

Marcus Rashford's goal was all Manchester United needed to win 1-0 away to Benfica and retain the top spot in Group A with nine points.

Three points behind United are Basel, who topped CSKA 2-0 in Moscow with goals from Taulant Xhaka and Dimitri Oberlin.

