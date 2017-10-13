Atletico will have to stick with playing style against Barça: Simeone

Madrid, Oct 13 (IANS) Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone on Friday said his players should stick with the team's style against Barcelona in the Spanish football league.

Atletico is set to host Barcelona, La Liga's undefeated leader so far, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as the Rojiblancos seek a first league win over Barça under the Argentine coach, reports Efe news agency.

"It is important that we play the same way we have always played against them. Even though we have not beaten them in La Liga, we have always played well," Simeone said at a press conference on the eve of the match.

"Our goal is to compete how we have always competed," he added.

He praised Barcelona Argentine star Lionel Messi, who scored 27 goals in 34 matches between both sides in all competitions.

"Messi is the player who can resolve things by himself he can go missing for 60 minutes and then decide the match with one play," Simeone said.

Simeone added that Barcelona has made a great effort after the departure of Brazil forward Neymar who paid the buyout clause to join Paris Saint German.

