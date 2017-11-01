Atletico Madrid suffer disastrous draw with Qarabag

Madrid, Nov 1 (IANS) Atletico Madrid failed to beat 10-man Qarabag for the second game in a row, badly affecting their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage.

Qarabag's Michel headed Qarabag into a first-half lead on Tuesday. Atletico levelled through Thomas Partey's fantastic long-range strike in the 56th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hosts had the advantage of an extra man for most of the last half-hour as Pedro Henrique was sent off for a dangerous late challenge on Diego Godin.

However, Qarabag survived as Godin, Filipe Luis and Nicolas Gaitan wasted chances to snatch Atletico's first win in the group.

Back-to-back draws mean Atletico Madrid have to beat Roma at home and Chelsea away in their final two games and hope Qarabag perform more miracles to progress to the knockout stage.

