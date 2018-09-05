Atkinson talks about his comedy partnership with Robinson

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson says there are a few people he feels more at ease with as a comedy partnership, and his "Blackadder" co-star Tony Robinson was one of them.

He also has a similar relationship with Ben Miller, who plays Angus Bough in the "Johnny English" film series.

"There are very few people I feel more at ease with as a comedy partnership. Tony Robinson, who played Baldrick in 'Blackadder', he was definitely one," Atkinson said in a statement to IANS.

"We connected and I've got a very similar relationship with Ben. I think we just play off each other extremely well," he added.

Miller and Atkinson will share screen space again. This time for the third "Johnny English" film titled "Johnny English Strikes Again", which will be released in India on September 28 by Universal Pictures International India.

The film about an accidental spy is directed by David Kerr.

The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service's last hope.

Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker.

Speaking about the third "Johnny English" film, Atkinson said: "If you think you can have another go at something, you tend to think why not have another go as long as you feel mentally and physically capable of doing the job."

--IANS

