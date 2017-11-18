ATK were better than Kerala: Sheringham

Kochi, Nov 18 (IANS) ATK chief coach Teddy Sheringham asserted his side was better than Kerala Blasters in the inaugural fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) season four.

Both the teams failed to break the deadlock to settle for a goalless draw.

"A lot of effort put into the game. It was all about keeping the ball. I thought we did it slightly better than Kerala. The way we performed, I felt we were the better team," the former Manchester United player was quoted saying by goal.com on Friday.

"If it were a boxing match, we'd have won. I was satisfied with the performance, we took the game to Kerala," Sheringham added.

