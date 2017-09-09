ATK sign Spanish defender Jordi Montel

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK on Saturday confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Jordi Figueras Montel for the upcoming season of the football tournament.

The centre-back played for Spanish football clubs Celta, Real Betis and Real Valladolid earlier.

"I am delighted to get a chance to experience Indian football through ATK. India is gaining popularity in the global arena post the onset of ISL as we are being able to meet new fans and play some exciting football," Montel said in a release.

"I am eagerly looking forward to getting to know my team-mates, contribute to our game plan and earn many fans from India."

Principal Owner, ATK, Sanjiv Goenka said: "We welcome Jordi to our ATK family. Our coaching staff believes in his abilities as a central defender and feel he will be an ideal fit in our scheme of things for the upcoming season."

The defender last played in German football club Karlsruher Sport-Club, scoring two goals in 17 matches in 2016-17.

--IANS

sam/pur/bg