ATK sign Portuguese forward Zequinha

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on Thursday announced the signing of Portuguese forward Jose Egas dos Santos Branco also known as Zequinha for the upcoming season.

Zequinha, 30, has represented Portugal National Side in FIFA U-20 World Cup 2007 and played for clubs like G.D. Tourizense, F.C. Penafiel and Gondomar S.C. among many.

"Kolkata has great spirit when it comes to football. The crowd and its passion gives the drive for fantastic football. The ISL experience will add a new feather to my cap," Zequinha said.

"I feel extremely happy to have such energy in our team. We are definitely working towards a great start with player like Zequinha coming on board, ATK Principal Owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

