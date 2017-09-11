ATK sign Manchester United youth academy graduate Thorpe

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK on Monday announced the signing of Manchester United academy graduate Tom Thorpe for the upcoming season.

Thorpe, who captained the Manchester United reserves to the inaugural U-21 English Premier League crown in the 2012-13 season, has made one league appearance for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal in 2014/15 season.

He came on as a late substitute in a 2-1 win over West Ham United. The Englishman failed to impress and was released by at the end of the 2014/15 season.

ATK is coached by Teddy Sheringham, a treble winner with United and Ashley Westwood, also a United product is their technical director.

"It is a fantastic opportunity which has come my way. ATK is popular among football fans globally. I will learn a lot under Teddy's leadership. Will play to win but I am sure my stint in ATK will have a remarkable impression on my career path. Above all I would like to thank the management for choosing me to be a part of this squad." Thorpe said in a statement.

We welcome Tom to our ATK family. We all are happy to have him in the team. He is an asset which will strengthen our team's defence," ATK principal owners Sanjiv Goenka added.

Thorpe then joined Championship outfit (English second tier) Rotherham United on a two-year deal which ended at the end of 2016/17 season.

Thorpe played for Bolton Wanderers on loan last season.

