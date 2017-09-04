ATK sign English winger Baker for upcoming ISL season

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK on Monday announced the signing of English winger Carl Baker for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Baker joined the city-based club from Portsmouth where he spent one year, scoring nine goals in 47 matches.

Having made over 450 professional career appearances in the Football League and The National League in England, Baker will bolster the wing operations for the new look ATK side for the forthcoming season.

"We welcome Carl Baker to be a part of the ATK family. I am sure his experience of playing top tier leagues in England will help ATK in the forthcoming season of the ISL," ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.

"We are already on our way to consolidate our team and the coaching staff is making some worthy choices to form a strong side."

Baker, a product of the Liverpool Academy, said: "It feels great to sign for a champion side like ATK. I am eager to experience Indian football which is going through some exciting times with ISL gaining popularity.

"I have heard about the fans who are passionate about this beautiful game and hopefully I can give them enough reasons to rejoice by the end of the season,".

