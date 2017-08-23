ATK rope in English midfielder Conor Thomas

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK on Wednesday roped in English midfielder Conor Thomas ahead of the fourth season, a statement from the city-based football franchise said.

Thomas joins ATK from Football League Two side Swindon Town. Formerly a Coventry City man, he has been a part of the English Premier League club Liverpool on loan as well.

The midfielder featured over 30 times for Town in the 2016-17 season.

"A strong midfielder, Thomas will add support to the team. We at ATK welcome Thomas to don the ATK colours. We wish him all the success and I hope we will get to see fine quality football," ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

"Being a part of ATK will be a great experience for me. I am looking forward to a great experience under the able guidance of coach Teddy Sheringham and Technical Director Ashley Westwood," Thomas added.

--IANS

