ATK defeat Neroca in practice match

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK defeated Neroca FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan training ground 1 here in a hard fought match.

Akhlidin Israilov scored for Neroca FC. Robbie Keane and Robin Singh displayed some superb skills and netted one gola each for ATK on late Tuesday.

After the initial few minutes it was Keane who had the first shot at the goal, a cheeky right footer from close range showing his class. But the Neroca FC goalkeeper was equal to the task.

Minutes later ATK won a penalty as Robin Singh was brought down in the box.

Keane stepped up to the spot and smashed his spot kick but goalkeeper Lalit Thapa failed him by diving to his right.

Lalit again sprung into action denying an attempt from Robin. Chances kept coming for ATK. It was Rupert Nongrum whose attempt flew inches over the crossbar.

But against the tide of play it was Neroca who took the lead as Akhlidin scored with a left footer from a close range free kick.

Later, much of the play was limited to the midfield.

Keane helped ATK draw level at the stroke of halftime, chest trapping a long ball from Jordi Figueras Montel and calmly tucking it into the net with his left foot.

The halftime score read 1-1.

ATK were the brighter of the two teams at the start of the second half. Their coach Teddy Sheringham constantly tried to push his men up-field.

At around the 65th minute, Robin Singh finally got a firm shot but again it was tipped over the bar by Lalit.

Later, Njazi Kuqi, who came in as a substitute for Keane in the second half, missed two chances, both fizzing past the woodwork.

In the dying moments, Robin smashed in a cross from close to get his side a hard-fought win.

--IANS

sam/mr