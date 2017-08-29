ATK to begin pre-season training in Kolkata from September 8

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK will begin their pre-season training here from September 8 bucking the trend of heading to Spain from the outset every year.

ATK snapped their ties with Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid this year.

"Talks are on whether to travel abroad for pre-season (training) or not. Chances are they might go to Dubai. But this is the first time the team is not starting pre-season in Spain," a source close to the franchise told IANS.

Only Indian recruits will train with the city-based franchise from the beginning.

ATK have retained goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar and defender Prabir Das this season, signing the likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Robin Singh and Jayesh Rane among a host of other players in the ISL draft.

ATK have so far signed Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane, Portuguese forward Jose Egas dos Santos Branco also known as Zequinha and English midfielder Conor Thomas for the 2017-18 ISL season beginning in November.

ATK will be coached by Manchester United treble winning player Teddy Sheringham and Ashley Westwood has been named technical director.

