Atif Aslam Fans in India Counter Hate After T-Series Makes His Song Private Amid Trolling

As bizarre as it may sound, T-series music company was forced to make Youtube video of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's version of song 'Kinna Sona' private after 'Take Down Atif Aslam song' started trending on Twitter.

The song from the film Marjaavaan was made private two days after its release. People on social media even demanded ban on T-series altogether for releasing the song despite FWICE's demand on ban of Pakistani artists in India. The company was targeted for promoting a Pakistani artist with some even demanding terror charges on T-series.

Not able to understand why even after continuous requests tseries is not able to ban pakistani singers and actors in india at these tense situations at border ? Take Down AtifAslam Song — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) June 23, 2020

People should realise the Anti-national activity T-Series is doing. Cine Association has officially banned the Pakistani Artist in India still they have officially released song of a Pakistani Singer Atif 2 day's ago. Take down AtifAslam Song T-Series ... #UnsubscribeTSeries pic.twitter.com/6PFHNBGYb3 — ARIJIT SINGH (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020

Tseries spreading violence all over the country and does not taking dawn the the Pakistani singer and actor After continous warning why tseries is not able to understand to ban pakistani singers and actors in india in this tension situation at border. ??? Take Down AtifAslam Song — 🇮🇳Deepak rathour🇮🇳🚩💯%FB🚩🇮🇳 (@deepakraj9801) June 23, 2020

After continous warning why tseries is not able to understand to ban pakistani singers and actors in india in this tension situation at border. ???? Take Down AtifAslam Song — forever_akela (@forever_akela) June 23, 2020

Atif Aslam is a Pakistani singer and has given his voice to many hit Bollywood songs like Pehli Nazar, tera Hone Laga Hu, Tu Jane Na, Tere Sang Yara, etc.

However, a Twitter trend in support of the singer also surfaced on social media.

How could @TSeries set the video of such a beautiful song as "private". Just because some haters wanted the song to be taken down! #WeWantAtifAslamSongsBack #WeWantAtifAslamSongBack #IndiaLovesAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/QfAUAiGVd2 — Dipanwita Banerjee (@dipanwita025) June 24, 2020

Music Have no boundaries And Artist is not only for one country they are for all. Dm For Full episode. @itsaadee#IndiaLovesAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/mEnQg8b0wx — Armaan Shaikh (@ShaikhSahab_) June 24, 2020

His voice is soulful.. I just love to listening to hs Voice it's magical. Ur an amazing singer I barely take my ears off of ur songs. U have a booming voice.. Lots of love and respect from India #IndiaLovesAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/ZorNVPlpDf — Anil Gupta Salman bhaijaan fan💞 (@Aneelgupata) June 24, 2020