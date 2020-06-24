Atif Aslam Fans in India Counter Hate After T-Series Makes His Song Private Amid Trolling

Buzz Staff

As bizarre as it may sound, T-series music company was forced to make Youtube video of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's version of song 'Kinna Sona' private after 'Take Down Atif Aslam song' started trending on Twitter.

The song from the film Marjaavaan was made private two days after its release. People on social media even demanded ban on T-series altogether for releasing the song despite FWICE's demand on ban of Pakistani artists in India. The company was targeted for promoting a Pakistani artist with some even demanding terror charges on T-series.

Atif Aslam is a Pakistani singer and has given his voice to many hit Bollywood songs like Pehli Nazar, tera Hone Laga Hu, Tu Jane Na, Tere Sang Yara, etc.

However, a Twitter trend in support of the singer also surfaced on social media.