Athletic Bilbao stun Sevilla in La Liga

Bilbao (Spain), Oct 14 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao defeated Sevilla 1-0 on Saturday in the eighth round of the La Liga football championship.

Spanish midfielder Mikel Vesga scored the winning goal for Athletic Bilbao 43 minutes into the match held at the San Mames stadium, reports Efe.

Sevilla tried to equalize throughout the away game, but failed to do so and suffered its second defeat of the season.

After this home win, Athletic Bilbao provisionally hold the eighth place with 11 points.

Sevilla is second with 16 points, five points behind La Liga table leader Barcelona.

