Athletic Bilbao, Liverpool to play friendly match

London, May 30 (IANS) Liverpool football club on Tuesday announced that they are set to play a friendly match against Spain's Athletic Bilbao in Dublin this summer.

The friendly, which is part of both clubs' pre-season preparations, is to be the first match between the two teams since the 1983-84 season, when they clashed in the European Cup, reports Efe.

Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush, who scored a goal against Athletic in 1983, said the English club always gets "an amazing reception" in Dublin.

"Even though this is a friendly game, I'm sure our incredible Irish supporters will make the atmosphere just as good when we meet Athletic Bilbao this time around," he added, according to the English club's official website.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League this season and managed to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, while Athletic finished seventh in La Liga.

