Athletes unveil winners jersey of 2018 Saksham Pedal Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian athletes Manorama Devi, Deborah Herold, Sonali Chanu, C Rajesh, Mayur Pawar and Bilal Ahmed on Saturday unveiled the winners' jerseys at the launch of the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, Indias Premier Cyclothon.

An initiative of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), supported by Oil & Gas PSUs, in collaboration with DO IT Sports Management, under the technical expertise of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Saksham Pedal Delhi is expected to have over 6000 participants across four categories - Elite Race, Amateur Race, Open & Green Ride.

Scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, the event will see participation from Indian athletes and Amateur riders, who will be competing for prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Commenting on the launch of the event, Manorama Devi said: "This is a great initiative by PCRA, CFI and DO IT Sports Management. I strongly believe that Saksham Pedal Delhi will help in promoting the cycling culture in India."

"I am very excited to take part in the second edition of this cyclothon and looking forward to winning the race again this year," she added.

