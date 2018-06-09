Athlete Anu wins gold at Asian junior meet

Gifu (Japan), June 9 (IANS) India's Anu Kumar won gold in the men's 800 metre event at the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

Kumar clocked 1:54.11 to push Iran's Abdolrahim Dorzadeh (1:54.23) to the runners-up spot.

Fuki Torii of Japan took bronze in 1:54.55.

India also bagged a bronze in the men's 4x100m event with the quartet of Prajwal Ravi, Akash Kumar, Nithin Balakumar and Gurindervir Singh registering a time of 40.75 seconds.

Hosts Japan won the title with Yuki Takagi, Daisuke Miyamoto, Satoru Fukushima and Justin Junpei Tsukamoto clocking 39.65 seconds.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-tang, Wei Tai-sheng, Lu Hao-hua and Yeh Shou-po took silver with 39.72 seconds.

