Atheists Walk Into Ganesh Visarjan Festivities

At this Pune celebration, devotion is completely optional.

For most of our childhood, we avoided the heart of Pune where a majority of pandals conduct the Ganesh Visarjan procession. The unruly crowds and noise acted as strong deterrents to leaving the comfort of home, nor did we want to get stuck in traffic. Besides we weren’t religious. A deity’s comings and goings didn’t move us enough to hit the streets. We did attend and enjoy the Ganesh Visarjan festivities organised in our neighbourhood, but that was almost like a family affair.

When we finally made our way to Laxmi Road and the adjoining lanes some years ago, we thought we’d reached a party! It seemed like all Puneris, young and old, had congregated there on Ganesh Visarjan day.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

The Big Boss

For the uninitiated, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are a 10-day long birthday party we throw for our beloved elephant-headed deity. Visarjan is the day he leaves (via a water body of our choice), there’s a huge farewell party on Laxmi Road in Pune that lasts 24-28 hours. Each Ganesh idol is followed by a dhol-taasha pathak (a band of percussion instruments) that travels with the idol and performs at several locations along the way.

We went back for some more of the heady music and dance this year. And we are hooked, for more than one reason.

Observation # 1: The dhol-taasha players are like rockstars and the crowd is like a mosh pit.

The players have security; volunteers clear the path for them. I’m not exaggerating. I think the first dhol-pathak got more attention from the crowd than the first Ganapati. They were so excited that they all charged ahead almost causing a stampede. One of the later pathaks had a volunteer pass a Red Bull to the dhol players. As I enviously watched him drink, I decided that they deserve the special treatment. Carrying that dhol (approximate weight l10 kilos) in the hot sun and walking the entire stretch of Laxmi Road is no mean feat. I was happy to be part of the moshpit and to enjoy the performances.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

The mosh pit

Observation # 2: It’s an open-air party where you can just be.

You don’t have to know how to dance, you don’t have to dress in uncomfortable clothes, you don’t have to wear heels or makeup. Just walk in, find a 2 x 2 feet space, and go crazy. Throw your hands in the air, shake your body, drink if you like, no judgement. The rhythm of the dhol-taasha is so powerful and the music on the speakers so loud, that it’s enough to give you a natural high.

Read More