Athawale to meet CM Fadnavis over attack, cries conspiracy

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who had been slapped by an unknown man in Mumbai during an event, said that he is going to speak to the Chief Minister about security issues. It was later turned out to be that the assailant was a youth of his own party, Republican Party of India (Athawale). Speaking about the incident, the MoS said, "I'm a popular leader, this might have been done at the behest of someone, who is angry over something. I'll meet Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) over this incident. It should be investigated. I am a popular leader and probably someone angry with me might have connived to get this done."