AtalBihariVajpayee : Did you know Vajpayee was jailed during Emergency?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee – the son of India assumed the reign of the country as a former Prime Minister and accomplished great heights of success. He was a poet, great orator, statesman and an eminent leader of all times. Today the country celebrates his 95th birthday, in his absentia following his demise on 16th August 2018.Well, many of you don't know many things about Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Did you know that he was jailed during the Quit India Movement? Here are some facts about his jail journey for 23 days.