Atalanta becomes 4th Serie A club to own stadium

Rome, Aug 9 (IANS) Italian top division football club Atalanta said they have signed a contract with the town of Bergamo to buy the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium for 8.6 million euros ($10.09 million).

A plan will be presented in six months to redevelop the stadium, the Serie A club said in a statement, reports Efe news agency.

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi said the stadium's acquisition was an important step for the future of his club.

The Italian club ended last season in 4th place and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League, their first appearance in European competition in 26 years.

Atalanta becomes the fourth Serie A club to own a stadium, following Juventus, owner of Allianz Stadium since 2011; Sassuolo, which bought Mapei Stadium in 2013; and Udinese, which acquired Dacia Arena in 2016.

Roma and Fiorentina have unveiled plans to build stadiums, with construction to begin in late 2017 and 2019 respectively.

