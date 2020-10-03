Atal Tunnel Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Halts Speech After Woman Security Personnel Falls Unwell, Directs His Medical Team to Assist Her (Watch Video)

Manali, October 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the majestic Atal tunnel, beneath the lofty Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. PM Narendra Modi was delivering his speech after inaugurating the Atal tunnel when a woman security personnel fell sick. PM Modi halted his speech for a while and instructed his medical team to assist the security personnel. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Says It Will Give New Strength to India’s Border Infrastructure.

Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, on Way to Hathras, Stopped by Cops at Delhi-Noida Border: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 3, 2020

"Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her," the Prime Minister can be heard instructing the authorities in a video of the incident. The woman security personnel reportedly collapsed when PM Modi was speaking to a gathering after inaugurating the Atal tunnel. A similar incident happened in October last year when a woman security personnel deputed at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event collapsed during the playing of the national anthem. Atal Tunnel: Here's All You Need to Know About the World's Longest Highway Tunnel.

Atal Tunnel Inaugration: Woman Security Personnel Falls Sick, PM Narendra Modi Sends His Medical Team

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Says It Will Give New Strength to India’s Border Infrastructure

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi asks his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at the public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there & make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her." pic.twitter.com/RgTltHViVq — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020





President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur came down the stage to inquire about her health. The gesture recieved applaud from people.

Atal Tunnel Will Give New Strength to India's Border Infrastructure, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Atal tunnel would give new strength to India's border infrastructure. "It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn't get out of planning stage or got stuck midway," Modi said in his address after dedicating the highway tunnel in the Himalayas to the nation.