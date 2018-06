After visiting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Union Minister Harsh Vardhan says, "He is fine, there is nothing to worry." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to meet Vajpayee. However, the hospital stated that the decision on his discharge is yet to be taken. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also visited AIIMS to meet Vajpayee.