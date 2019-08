Special prayers were offered on the 1st death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar on August 16. Locals paid tribute to late Vajapayee. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former prime minister of India and senior BJP leader. He served the nation for thrice times. He died on August 16 last year due to respiratory disease.