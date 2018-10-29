At A Small Dargah In Mumbai, You’ll Find Demons, Exorcism, Faith And Fear

A tryst with the possessed and the paranormal.

When I was 14 years old, I wanted to be a ghostbuster. I had consumed every R.L Stine book, binged on one too many American and Japanese horror movies and argued with enough people about conspiracy theories of the parallel universe to believe in the supernatural. After pursuing metaphysics, I wanted to join the World Paranormal Society. I had it all figured out. Well, except for a concrete method to convince my parents.

Of course, they refused and asked me to pursue something more real and positive. So I became a journalist. That’s another horror story altogether, a tale for later. But one of the assignments I did recently got me up close and personal with the very dark, forgotten dream of mine - when I visited the popular Mira Datar Dargah at Reay Road in Bombay.

Located in a narrow lane behind public shanties, the 75-year-old establishment done up in shades of green and grey with holy Urdu scriptures running across the wall, is characteristic of a typical Dargah. But what is atypical is the possessed people brought here to be rid of their demons, the ‘shaitaan’.

Releasing the evil spirit?

The demons were certainly alive and kicking when I walked into the Dargah through a colourful market selling green chadars, holy threads, rose water and books. It is early afternoon and people are sprawled all over. An aged woman is rolling on the floor. She seems to be in pain. A young girl in her twenties is rotating her head at full-speed. Her thick, long braid is no longer an object of beauty, but a powerful weapon. One man has his wrists handcuffed to a railing. He is sitting quietly with a blank expression staring into oblivion. Another man is howling, shaking himself vigorously. He is held by two other men who are visibly scared but also hopeful - the two emotions that run deep within this space. The former for having lost control and the latter for being healed by the blessings of Syyed Mira Baba at the Dargah.

The holy thread that supposedly cures all ailments

I don’t see the Baba anywhere. Nor does anyone else. I am told that nobody needs to. “All you need to do is tie the thread, make your wish, have some holy water and get the troubled and the possessed to the dargah every Friday for 40 days. Your faith in the baba and his powers will heal your loved one,” says Kareem who has been doing odd jobs at the dargah for 10 years. He has seen almost 10,000 people coming in every day. Some come to pray for their well being, some to get healed of the usual mental, emotional and physical ailments, but most come to get rid of demons, many of them self made.

