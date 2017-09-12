Associations, Clubs, Players come together for India Learn Golf Week

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) As many as five industry associations, star Asian Tour professionals like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rahil Gangjee, and 28 golf clubs across 16 cities have come together to lend their support to a unique initiative -- The India Learn Golf Week (ILGW)-- aimed at further popularising the sport in the country.

The ILGW, scheduled between September 25 and October 1, will aim to initiate 20,000 new golfers to the game, making it the largest such initiative to infuse new talent into the sport at one go, it was announced on Tuesday.

"All the Industry bodies have had a plan to work together for a while now and we are glad that the India Learn Golf Week has given us this opportunity finally," GIA president Devang D. Saha said here.

"I hope that we can make it a big success. We are trying to build this proposition as a strong base for finding golfing talent in India."

It will be an initiative of the Golf Industry Association (GIA) in partnership with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), the National Golf Association of India (NGAI), Golf Course Superintendents and Managers Association of India (GCS & MAI) as well as the globally acclaimed Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of America.

The ILGW will aim to attract 100,000 new golfers over a period of five years.

