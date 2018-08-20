Assocham opens N.America office to boost trade ties with US

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on Monday said it has opened a North America representative office with a view to strengthening Indian industry's presence in the US.

The North American office, chaired by PeopleHive President Pavan Abraham, forms part of the industry chamber's strategic plan to expand into promising markets and strengthen global competitiveness of Indian businesses, an Assocham statement said here.

"It would also work towards attracting foreign investment to India," the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said: "The Assocham chapter office would actively promote, support and facilitate investors, entrepreneurs, and other leaders across the region and further boost the immense potential for bilateral trade and commerce that exists between India and the US, especially in sectors like defence, natural gas, energy, education, space tech, and healthcare, among others."

