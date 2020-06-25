‘Assessing Impact on Industry’: India on Suspension of H-1B Visas

India on Thursday, 25 June, said it is assessing the impact of the Donald Trump administration's decision on H-1B visas on the Indian industry.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava responded to the suspension of H-1B visas by the US, saying, "This is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail of this non-immigrant visa program to work lawfully in the US. We are assessing the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry."

On 23 June, US President Trump announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas, till the end of the year, amid the growing unemployment crisis in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As per a proclamation signed by Trump, the ban came into effect starting 24 June and applies to a number of work visas.

Trump said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs. “The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L non-immigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans,” he said.

An estimated 85,000 H1-B visas are issued each year.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

