How To Assess Your Coronavirus Risk Before Doing An Activity

While it may be tempting to venture out, particularly after months of isolating yourself from friends and family, is it really safe? Here, experts share how you can assess your personal risk of contracting the coronavirus in certain situations so you can navigate your state’s reopening plans safely.

Check coronavirus stats in your state

“There’s a wide misinterpretation of what it means it to be reopening businesses, even in phases,” said Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness and professor of public health at Columbia University in New York. “People equate the word ‘reopening’ to getting back to normal, and that’s a very big and dangerous mistake.”

It’s important to listen to the caveats of each reopening phase so that you know what is expected of you as a customer, worker or business owner to help your community prevent the virus from spreading rapidly, Redlener said.

“Reopening has a very localized meaning,” said Felipe Lobelo, an epidemiologist and senior physician consultant in population health research for Kaiser Permanente of Georgia. “People need to be aware of how much virus transmission is in their ZIP codes or counties. The more local information you’re able to get, the better.”

This means that while it’s important to know what’s going on in your state, dig a little deeper and look into that stats in your town, along with the recommendations of area health officials.

Think about other people’s risk in addition to your own

Determining your individual risk is fairly easy, Redlener said. But in a pandemic, community risk is a larger concern.

“It’s important to think about not only your personal risk, but the risk of your community, and the prevalence of the disease,” Redlener said. “I’ve heard people argue that others must judge for themselves the degree of risk they are willing to take, but that’s not appropriate in this situation.”

Older adults (typically 55 to 65 years...

