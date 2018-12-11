Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls are different: Keshav Prasad Maurya

After a hard-fought election campaign, counting of votes for assembly seats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram started on Tuesday morning. Initial trends show Congress is already ahead in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP. It shows a close fight between Congress and BJP. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "If Congress party president Rahul Gandhi will emerge as a groom (main leader) from the side of Opposition parties, then there is no issue in the same. People of India have made-up their minds quite well so their decision must be apt as they are sure about what kind of Prime Minister (PM) they want in the nation". "There is no doubt that as compared to the year 2013, people have given majority to Congress party in the recent trends. But, assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls are different so we are waiting for the final results to come as it is quite early to come to the final conclusion", he added.