Assembly polls: Early trends reveal TRS' lead in Telangana

The 9:30 am trends, going by the information by Election Commission of India, have opened the count for Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Independent candidates. AIMIM, Congress and independent candidates have opened account with one seat each, while TRS has registered 12 seats so far. Telangana which went to polls on December 07, has 119 seats up for grabs. The major players in the southern state are the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), BJP and a grand alliance called 'Praja Kutami', that comprises Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). A total of 1,821 candidates were in the fray for the Assembly elections in Telangana. The state recorded a voter turnout of over 73 per cent. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes that will be done under tight vigil and CCTV camera surveillance.