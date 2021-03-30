Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Campaigning ends for second phase of polling in Assam

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: A high-octane electoral campaign for the second phase of Assam assembly polls, spearheaded by an array of national and state leaders, came to an end on Tuesday evening.

Two days after a huge controversy erupted over an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to help her win the seat, the chief minister Tuesday said that she had indeed called up Pralay Pal as she had got feedback that he wants to talk to her.

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is suffering from "mental bankruptcy" as it has aligned with political parties on religious lines in the current round of elections in the states.

Former India speedster Ashok Dinda, the BJP's candidate from Moyna in West Bengal''s Purba Medinipur, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report from the district authorities.

"I have seen many elections but Puducherry election 2021 is unique because the sitting chief minister has not been given a ticket," Modi said, targeting V Narayanasamy. "This clearly shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be."

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy ruled out any possibility of him taking on the mantle of chief ministership if the Congress-led alliance comes to power in Puducherry, saying he would turn down such an offer and would work 24X7 to strengthen the party in the Union Territory.

In a telephonic interview with PTI, Narayanasamy also said the defining issue of the Assembly election this time was statehood for Puducherry and while the Congress was strongly behind the demand, the BJP manifesto was silent on it. He also alleged that BJP wanted to create a Delhi-like situation in Puducherry and take power away from an elected government.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP and RSS for the alleged harassment suffered by the Nuns belonging to a Kerala based congregation during a train journey in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned it only because of Assembly polls.

Story continues

The Trinamool Congress has registered a complaint with Election Commission over, the "gross violation of democratic ethics and the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) during his visit to Bangladesh."

The party has said it "strongly objects" to Modi's programme on 27 March, claiming it had nothing to do with 50th anniversary of the country's Independence or the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu'. "Rather, They were solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal," the TMC's letter read.

Exuding confidence that BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram by a record margin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, a co- contestant from the seat, was "absolutely necessary to bring about the much-desired change in Bengal".

"The Congress and DMK has launched their outdated 2G missile which has a clear target: the women of Tamil Nadu. The missile was launched by UPA with clear message to attack the nari shakti of Tamil Nadu," Modi alleged.

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will share the stage with Modi along with other senior leaders from AIADMK and BJP.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah Tuesday arrived in Nandigram. The BJP leader was received by Suvendu Adhikari, party's candidate from Nandigram.

Accusing the Left parties in Kerala of inciting violence, Narendra Modi in Palakkad said, 'Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked and beaten.'

Shah is scheduled to participate in at least three roadshows, including one at Nandigram in East Medinipur, and one public rally in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas. He will attend two more roadshows in Debra and Panskura.

It will be Modi's first campaign rally in the state in this Assembly election. He had addressed a BJP rally at Fort Maidan during the last Assembly election in May 2016.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals and putting them up in different hotels and guest houses of West Bengal.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that in spite of the local police being apprised of this, no action had been taken.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary Adhikari in Nandigram in East Midnapore district, which goes to polls in the second phase on 1 April.

In a separate letter to the CEO, the ruling party said there have been instances of booth capturing and rigging during the first phase of polls held on 27 March, adding that "anti-social elements" of the BJP are camping in the district to "create large-scale violence".

The TMC urged the commission to take these "criminals" into preventive custody in the interest of free and fair polls.

The party also demanded that there should be no deployment of armed police personnel from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states during the remaining seven phases of the Assembly polls.

Also See: Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Left will 'not compromise' with communal parties, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Updates: LDF, UDF 'deceiving' people by engaging in 'mock battles', claims BJP

Assembly election 2021: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto after PM Modi, Shah hit campaign trail; Priyanka holds rallies in Assam

Read more on India by Firstpost.