Assaulted by husband, asked to adjust by cops: Vismaya's story

Vismaya V Nair, a 24-year-old woman from Kerala, died by alleged suicide on Monday, following which her husband has been arrested by the police for allegedly harassing her over dowry. The incident has sparked outrage in the southern state while a police investigation is underway. Nair was a final-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, according to reports.

Details: Nair was assaulted for dowry, her family alleges

Nair was found unconscious at her in-laws' house on Monday, after which she was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, reported The News Minute. Her family has alleged she was assaulted for dowry on multiple occasions. Nair had gotten married to Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector with the state transport department, in May last year.

Allegations: Family had given gold and car as dowry

Nair's father, Trivikraman Nair, said that at the time of the wedding, they had given Kumar 100 sovereigns of gold, around 1.20 acres of land, and a new Toyota Yaris car (costing Rs. 11 lakh). Kiran, however, had been harassing Nair, saying he was unhappy with the mileage of the car. "He was torturing my daughter, demanding more money," Trivikraman told reporters.

Fact: Police had earlier asked Nair to 'compromise'

Reportedly, Kumar had once hit Nair in front of her parents. He was then taken to the police station, however, cops insisted that both sides should reach a "compromise." After that incident, Nair briefly stayed at her parents' house.

Allegations: Nair had allegedly shared pictures of her injuries

Just two days before her death, Nair had sent messages to her cousin, talking about the alleged torture she suffered at the hands of her husband. She also reportedly shared with them pictures showing injuries on her face, shoulder, and hands, according to The News Minute. Sajitha V, Nair's mother, admitted her daughter had told her several times about the alleged abuse.

Fact: 'She was worried about what people would say'

"She would call me from the bathroom, and once she told me that he hit her so badly in the face that her mouth was bleeding. I told her to come back, but she said what people say, she will somehow endure it," Sajitha added.

Action: Police arrests Kumar, files case of dowry death

Kumar was arrested in connection with this case on Tuesday, according to The Indian Express. Police has invoked Indian Penal Code Section 304 (B), which pertains to dowry death, in the case. The accused has also been suspended from service by the state transport department. The Kerala Women's Commission has filed a suo motu case and sought a report from the police, reports said.

CM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures strict action

Speaking of rising incidents of dowry death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured strict action would be taken. "All district SPs have been given direction to give priority to complaints from women," he reportedly said. The CM also promised to launch a dedicated 24-hour helpline to report dowry harassment cases. Two similar cases were reported from Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram recently, reported The Indian Express.

Fact: Women helpline numbers

Victims of domestic abuse can dial 1091 - a dedicated nationwide helpline to help women in distress. You can also call the national domestic violence hot-line "Dhwani" at 1800 102 7282.

