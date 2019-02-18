Assault on Kashmiri students unacceptable: Congress

Congress on Monday condemned the harassment of Kashmiri students in Dehradun and other parts of India post the Pulwama terrorist attack, saying it was "unacceptable" and was only helping the "venomous cause" of separatists, who question the security and integrity of the country. "Anyone attempting to question the martyrdom of security forces must be dealt strictly with accordance of law but singling out Jammu and Kashmir students actually only helps the venomous cause of such separatist elements who are questioning the security and integrity of our country," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told media in New Delhi.