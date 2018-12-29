Assam's Riyan Parag is all set to make his mark in IPL 2019

Indian Premier League has been a catalyst of change for many youths of India in shaping their career in cricket. It provides a platform for domestic players to showcases their immense potential and talent.In the recently concluded IPL auctions, Riyan Parag, who hails from Guwahati, was bought by inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals for his base price. He is a well known youth cricketer from the state of Assam who dons several hats of talent in cricket. The promising cricketer termed his inclusion in IPL as a giant stride for his career.Son of former Ranji player Parag Das and national record holder swimmer Mithu Baruah, Riyan is a hard-hitting batsman and a leg-break bowler who was selected for ICC U-19 World Cup.